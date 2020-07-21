Deputies investigating stabbing incident at Bay Point

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that took place Monday night at the Mariott’s Legends Edge at Bay Point, 4000 Marriott Drive.

We’re told the incident took place just after 11:30pm. When deputies arrived, they found a young man with multiple stab and slash wounds.

Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told them he didn’t know who had stabbed him, but then he stated it was a female.

Investigators spoke with witnesses on scene who told them they were unaware of the incident until the victim pulled a fire alarm to raise attention and get help. They were given the description of a vehicle with two women and a man that possibly were involved.

Officials say they conducted a traffic stop on Magnolia Beach Road in Panama City Beach where a K9 alerted deputies to the presence of illegal narcotics. They say one gram of cocaine and one gram of hash oil were found in the vehicle.

Arrested were 37-year-old Delores Olivia Penalber; 43-year-old Pablo Asturias; 25-year-old Gregory Gabriel Gonzalez and 19-year-old Destiney Christine Medina.

All four were charged with possession of cocaine, possession of hash oil and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No other information is being released at this time.

Penalber was arrested and faces multiple drug charges, including the possession of cocaine, possession of hash oil and possession of drug paraphernalia. (BCSO)

Asturias was arrested and faces multiple drug charges, including the possession of cocaine, possession of hash oil and possession of drug paraphernalia. (AP)

Medina was arrested and faces multiple drug charges, including the possession of cocaine, possession of hash oil and possession of drug paraphernalia. (BCSO)

Gonzalez was arrested and faces multiple drug charges, including the possession of cocaine, possession of hash oil and possession of drug paraphernalia. (AP)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.