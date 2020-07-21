Advertisement

Deputies investigating stabbing incident at Bay Point

Bay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that took place late Monday night in the Bay Point area.
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that took place late Monday night in the Bay Point area.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that took place Monday night at the Mariott’s Legends Edge at Bay Point, 4000 Marriott Drive.

We’re told the incident took place just after 11:30pm. When deputies arrived, they found a young man with multiple stab and slash wounds.

Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told them he didn’t know who had stabbed him, but then he stated it was a female.

Investigators spoke with witnesses on scene who told them they were unaware of the incident until the victim pulled a fire alarm to raise attention and get help. They were given the description of a vehicle with two women and a man that possibly were involved.

Officials say they conducted a traffic stop on Magnolia Beach Road in Panama City Beach where a K9 alerted deputies to the presence of illegal narcotics. They say one gram of cocaine and one gram of hash oil were found in the vehicle.

Arrested were 37-year-old Delores Olivia Penalber; 43-year-old Pablo Asturias; 25-year-old Gregory Gabriel Gonzalez and 19-year-old Destiney Christine Medina.

All four were charged with possession of cocaine, possession of hash oil and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No other information is being released at this time.

