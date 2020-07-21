Graduation ceremony held for New Horizon seniors

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Graduation ceremonies continue for Bay District School seniors. Tuesday morning, students from New Horizons had their ceremony.

Five graduates got to walk across the stage at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School.

All attendees were required to wear a mask and temperatures were taken at the door. Seating was blocked off every other row to allow for social distancing.

