Health officials weigh in on preparing kids for the new school year amid COVID-19

As many parents look ahead to the start of the school year, local health experts have some advice. Jordan McCool was live at the Florida Department of Health in Bay County with tips for parents.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health say protecting your family from COVID-19 starts with promoting everyday healthy habits such has avoiding contact with those who are sick, covering your mouth when coughing, and proper hand washing for at least 20 seconds.

“We always sing happy birthday or ABC’s, whatever works for your child,” said Heather Kretzer , public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Bay County.

Kretzer also had tips for face masks, encouraging parents to make sure children know how to properly wear them when social distancing is not possible. She says masks should be put over the nose and secured under the chin. Officials say wearers should try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face, but add you should still be able to breathe easily.

Another thing for parents to keep in mind: your child may need immunizations before heading back to school. The FDOH in Bay County is providing these by appointment only, so you will have to call ahead at (850) 872-4455.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview or visit the Florida Department of Health in Bay County’s website and check out this checklist for parents.

