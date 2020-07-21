Advertisement

Holmes District Schools finalizing school reopening plan

By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Holmes District Schools is working on a plan to have students return to campus safely next month.

District officials say across all district schools they plan to have sanitizing stations in high traffic areas, as well as social distancing on campus.

They say they also may change arrival and dismissal procedures but will leave it up to individual schools.

They also plan to not require masks but strongly recommend them.

The plan is fluid according to district officials and could change as the school year goes on.

“First and foremost, we at Holmes District Schools are going to ensure our kids are safe,” said Holmes District Superintendent Terry Mears. “So we developed a plan that would ensure their [the students'] safety but will allow a lot of cooperation between the families, the community, and all the stakeholders in our school system.”

Virtual and homeschooling options will also be available for students.

District officials will vote on the final plan Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo Canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
Due to COVID-19 health and economic concerns, the Bonifay Kiwanis Club is canceling the annual rodeo.

News

Holmes District Schools Reopening Plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
Holmes District Schools is still working on finalizing reopening plans - what we know so far.

News

Panama City Beach Mask Order Takes Effect

Updated: 5 hours ago
The new mask ordinance for some business employees in Panama City Beach took effect Monday.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will remain high in the panhandle

News

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
The heat and humidity remain quite high in the panhandle

Latest News

News

Florida Election Lawsuit Settled

Updated: 7 hours ago
An election settlement in Florida surrounding mail-in ballot issues.

News

Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo postponed to 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
For the Bonifay Kiwanis Club, the rodeo is its biggest fundraiser of the year as they use the proceeds to give back to local kids.

News

Search warrant at alleged drug house lands five in jail

Updated: 9 hours ago
After obtaining a search warrant for a home deputies believed to be a drug house, Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies say they arrested five people.

News

Last Day to Register to Vote for August Primaries

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Supervisor of Elections Office will remain open in until midnight Monday for those who still need to register to vote.

News

Teachers Talk Implementing BDS Reopening Plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
Bay District Schools educators give us an inside look at actually implementing the reopening plan.