Holmes District Schools finalizing school reopening plan

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Holmes District Schools is working on a plan to have students return to campus safely next month.

District officials say across all district schools they plan to have sanitizing stations in high traffic areas, as well as social distancing on campus.

They say they also may change arrival and dismissal procedures but will leave it up to individual schools.

They also plan to not require masks but strongly recommend them.

The plan is fluid according to district officials and could change as the school year goes on.

“First and foremost, we at Holmes District Schools are going to ensure our kids are safe,” said Holmes District Superintendent Terry Mears. “So we developed a plan that would ensure their [the students'] safety but will allow a lot of cooperation between the families, the community, and all the stakeholders in our school system.”

Virtual and homeschooling options will also be available for students.

District officials will vote on the final plan Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.