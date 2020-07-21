Local charter school system pushes back start date

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay Haven Charter Schools made a decision on their reopening plan.

They have decided to postpone their start date by two weeks, from August 10th to August 24th, according to their Facebook page.

School system leaders say moving the start date allows for all safety measures to be implemented and time to develop and train for a distance learning plan.

They also say the semester will still finish on time for Christmas break because of already longer school days. No extra days will need to be added to the 2020-2021 school schedule.

