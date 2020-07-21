Local veterinarian dies from COVID-19

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG) - An area veterinarian lost his battle with COVID-19 Monday.

Brad Johnson, 44, of Bonifay, spent about six days in an ICU in Alabama with complications from the virus.

According to his Facebook page, Johnson was a 1994 Holmes County High School graduate and the current veterinarian at Dixieland Vet located on Oklahoma Street in Bonifay.

Holmes County Commissioner Clint Erikson wrote on Facebook, “Brad was more than a good veterinarian he was a good man. Please continue to pray for this family.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.