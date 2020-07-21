Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The heat, humidity, and storms continue
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The very typical summer pattern continues here in the panhandle with highs in the 90s and mainly afternoon scattered showers and storms. We will see lows tonight drop into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach 90 at the beaches Tuesday with mid-90s inland. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100-105. There will be a 40% chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms. This same forecast will continue through the rest of the week.

