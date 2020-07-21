New deaths reported in daily COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 369,834 cases reported. That’s 9,440 new cases. There are 365,244 cases involving Florida residents and 4,590 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 5,319 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 2,195 cases. This includes 2,140 residents and 55 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. 11 people have died from the virus and 71 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,062 cases. This includes 2,039 residents and 23 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 16 people who have died from the virus. 100 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 866 cases. 787 of the cases are residents and 79 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 11 deaths from the virus and 47 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 333 cases. 328 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 27 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 323 cases. There are 314 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and nine hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 887 cases. There are 875 local cases and 12 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 76 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 229 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 21 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 192 cases. They are 185 residents and seven non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and ten hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 80 cases. There are 78 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 7 to 85. No deaths have been reported. Three people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 316 cases of COVID-19. All 316 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and five people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

