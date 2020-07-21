Advertisement

New deaths reported in daily COVID-19 update

According to the Florida Department of Health, Bay County saw two new death from COVID-19.
According to the Florida Department of Health, Bay County saw two new death from COVID-19.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 369,834 cases reported. That’s 9,440 new cases. There are 365,244 cases involving Florida residents and 4,590 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 5,319 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 2,195 cases. This includes 2,140 residents and 55 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. 11 people have died from the virus and 71 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,062 cases. This includes 2,039 residents and 23 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 16 people who have died from the virus. 100 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 866 cases. 787 of the cases are residents and 79 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 11 deaths from the virus and 47 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 333 cases. 328 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 27 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 323 cases. There are 314 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and nine hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 887 cases. There are 875 local cases and 12 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 76 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 229 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 21 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 192 cases. They are 185 residents and seven non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and ten hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 80 cases. There are 78 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 7 to 85. No deaths have been reported. Three people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 316 cases of COVID-19. All 316 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and five people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Health officials weigh in on preparing kids for the new school year amid COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
A local health official talks about what parents can do now to get their children ready to head back to school amid the pandemic.

News

Parent Communication and COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool speaks with an official with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County with more on how parents can prepare their kids for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Panama City Beach mask ordinance goes into effect Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Panama City Beach's new mask ordinance is officially in effect. We get reaction to see what people think about it.

Latest News

News

Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo Canceled

Updated: 14 hours ago
Due to COVID-19 health and economic concerns, the Bonifay Kiwanis Club is canceling the annual rodeo.

News

Holmes District Schools Reopening Plan

Updated: 14 hours ago
Holmes District Schools is still working on finalizing reopening plans - what we know so far.

News

Panama City Beach Mask Order Takes Effect

Updated: 14 hours ago
The new mask ordinance for some business employees in Panama City Beach took effect Monday.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will remain high in the panhandle

News

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
The heat and humidity remain quite high in the panhandle

News

Florida Election Lawsuit Settled

Updated: 16 hours ago
An election settlement in Florida surrounding mail-in ballot issues.