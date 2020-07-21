Nick Nelson has stellar performance Monday, then gets optioned to AAA

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Rutherford and Gulf Coast baseball alum Nick Nelson enjoyed a rather strong performance on the mound at Yankee Stadium Monday night. Then found out he had been optioned to AAA Scranton.

Nelson pitched one and two-thirds innings in an exhibition game against the Phillies Monday, a game shown nationally on MLB Network. He did not give up a hit, and struck out three. Despite that performance, which he did on short notice he says, given he went in earlier than he was supposed to, the team informed him he was going back to Scranton.

I spoke with Nick shortly after he arrived back at his hotel room. He says he felt great about the way he pitched, especially, and he felt more confident than in his first appearance a couple of days ago. He didn’t seem too disappointed about getting sent down, telling me “at least I showed them what I can do, what I’m capable of. Yeah it would have been great to make the opening day roster, but I know I’m close now.”

As for coming off such a good showing, and not being able to celebrate like many young athletes might, by perhaps going out and enjoying a late night visit to a watering hole with teammates, Nick told me that is a bit different with this “living in a bubble” concept. Still he felt just fine coming back to the room and calling his girlfriend and seeing his baby.

We’ll have more with Nelson on his big night, and his move back to Scranton on Tuesday.

