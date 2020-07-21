Advertisement

Nick Nelson has stellar performance Monday, then gets optioned to AAA

Nelson optioned to Scranton Monday night
Nelson optioned to Scranton Monday night(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Rutherford and Gulf Coast baseball alum Nick Nelson enjoyed a rather strong performance on the mound at Yankee Stadium Monday night. Then found out he had been optioned to AAA Scranton.

Nelson pitched one and two-thirds innings in an exhibition game against the Phillies Monday, a game shown nationally on MLB Network. He did not give up a hit, and struck out three. Despite that performance, which he did on short notice he says, given he went in earlier than he was supposed to, the team informed him he was going back to Scranton.

I spoke with Nick shortly after he arrived back at his hotel room. He says he felt great about the way he pitched, especially, and he felt more confident than in his first appearance a couple of days ago. He didn’t seem too disappointed about getting sent down, telling me “at least I showed them what I can do, what I’m capable of. Yeah it would have been great to make the opening day roster, but I know I’m close now.”

As for coming off such a good showing, and not being able to celebrate like many young athletes might, by perhaps going out and enjoying a late night visit to a watering hole with teammates, Nick told me that is a bit different with this “living in a bubble” concept. Still he felt just fine coming back to the room and calling his girlfriend and seeing his baby.

We’ll have more with Nelson on his big night, and his move back to Scranton on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Coach Johns pushes FHSAA board to move ahead with fall sports workouts as scheduled July 27th

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Rossman
Wewa coach Bobby Johns instrumental in FHSAA Board vote to start fall sports as scheduled

Sports

Coach Brown anticipates fall sports decision

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Coach Brown anticipates fall sports decision.

Sports

Fall Sports remain in question as Coach Brown awaits a decision

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Coach Brown says parents should be the deciding factor on what student-athletes should be allowed to participate in for the fall.

Sports

USFA Softball world series wraps up

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
USFA Softball world series wraps up.

Latest News

Sports

2D Baseball starts up

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
2D Baseball starts up.

Sports

The wrap of the USFA World Series means the end of the summer season for many teams

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Bay County's very own Adiktive Elite team says goodbye to 13 seniors headed to the next level.

Sports

2D Baseball starts up their second tournament in Panama City Beach

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Tournament director, Stephen Castello, says most of these players are in their prime!

Sports

Monday looms large for future of fall sport, coach Johns gives us his take

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Monday looms large for future of high school sports, coach Johns gives us his take

Sports

Zach Zediker recieves the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year Award

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Zediker won four tournaments his senior year and made the Arnold Palmer Cup US Team!

Sports

Many Bay County H.S. teams will get back to practice Monday

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Many Bay County H.S. teams will get back to practice Monday