Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo postponed to 2021

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Those looking to saddle up for the Northwest Florida Championship Radio in Bonifay this year will have wait until next October due to coronavirus concerns.

“As the health concerns of our local community have come up, we’ve foreseen we cannot have the event this year and still keep the safety in mind of everyone involved,” said Bonifay Kiwanis Club President Miranda Hudson.

For the Bonifay Kiwanis Club, the rodeo is its biggest fundraiser of the year as they use the proceeds to give back to local kids.

“We do money to the backpacks for kids program, we do several scholarships to our graduating seniors every year,” said Hudson. “Of course, we donate to our school clubs, your baseball teams, softball teams, beta clubs, and FFAs.”

Despite not holding the 76th annual rodeo, the club still plans to give back to the community and they say canceling the event this early is a better financial choice.

“Fortunately we do have our rainy day fund so which we can still support youth events throughout the year, whereas if we continued to plan the rodeo and pay those expenses, and then had to cancel at the last minute that would be a huge financial loss that would be hard to take for the youth of our community,” said Hudson.

Officials say one bright side to the cancellation is it gives them a lot more time to make next year’s rodeo even better.

Kiwanis members say they also didn't want to put any additional financial strain on sponsors and businesses who may be struggling from the pandemic by asking for donations for the event.

The rodeo is rescheduled for October 7-9 of 2021.

