Panama City Beach mask ordinance goes into effect Monday

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach’s mask ordinance is now in effect for workers at restaurants, hotels, and other local businesses. It states beginning Monday, workers at these locations must wear masks.

“I think it’s logical. If it’s just a piece of cloth something we can do to help out, then why not,” said Bay County Resident Patrick Griffin.

Several locals and visitors believe now that Bay County has more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus and local hospitalizations are on the rise the mandate is a step in the right direction, like local restaurant worker Patrick Griffin.

“ICountyt’s obviously a kinetic barrier to the kind of prevent it from going everywhere. I’m all about my rights but I don’t really feel impeded right now,” said Griffin.

“I think it’s a good thing. You should always be looking out for others in the community and the purpose of it is to help protect others,” said Alabama Resident David Mobley.

But some say otherwise, they point out places like Miami-Dade County, which has nearly 90,000 cases, already have mask mandates and other restrictions in place, but their cases continue to rise. Some also point out only 9 people have died in Bay county since the outbreak started.

To others that may sound like 9 too many. Those who support the new rule say it’s better than doing nothing.

“It makes me feel like they’re looking out for us. As someone visiting here, I need to buy into that, and I need to wear a mask to the store and in the store.”

Violators can face penalties with fines that amount up to $750 dollar. An offending business can also be shut down for 24 hours.

