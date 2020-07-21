Advertisement

Search continues for diver who went missing off the coast of Grayton Beach

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search for a diver continues in Grayton Beach Tuesday.

Marie Kaas, 34, was learning to dive off the coast of Grayton Beach when she possibly got caught in a rip current, according to officials. Kaas was with her family on a catamaran about three miles off the coast.

When they went diving Sunday, Kaas failed to resurface.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, and said she likely hasn’t been found yet because of the weight of her diving gear.

“The missing diver and her family, I believe everyone in the family was certified divers except for her, so they were familiar with the water, and from my understanding they were trying to build some confidence up in the water to get her comfortable with the water, however, certain times accidents do happen and it’s a very unfortunate accident for the family as a whole,” Walton County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Dustin Cosson said.

The U.S. Coast Guard has several units searching for the diver, including:

- Station Destin 45 foot response boat medium

- Air station New Orleans helicopter crew

- Two Coast Guard cutters Ridley and Manowar

- Aviation training center in Mobile, AL

- Helicopter aircrew HC144

- Station Pensacola response boat medium

