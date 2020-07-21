Advertisement

Search warrant at alleged drug house lands five in jail

Five people were arrested after Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies obtained a search warrant for a home on Bob Sikes Blvd.
Five people were arrested after Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies obtained a search warrant for a home on Bob Sikes Blvd.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Sheriff’s officials say an undercover investigation into the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics at a home located on Bob Sikes Boulevard resulted in five people being arrested Monday morning.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials say they obtained a search warrant for 110 Bob Sikes Blvd. after first responders recently handled multiple opioid overdoses at the mobile home.

Arrested were 32-year-old Jason Patch; 41-year-old Charles Dozier; 32-year-old Elizabeth Burnett; 36-year-old Chelsea Diebold and 59-year-old Michelle Blanchard.

Patch is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity and resisting arrest without violence.
Patch is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity and resisting arrest without violence.
Dozier is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity; resisting arrest without violence; possession of a controlled substance; trafficking in meth; possession of drug paraphernalia; and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
Dozier is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity; resisting arrest without violence; possession of a controlled substance; trafficking in meth; possession of drug paraphernalia; and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
Burnett is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity; resisting arrest without violence; trafficking in meth; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burnett is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity; resisting arrest without violence; trafficking in meth; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Diebold is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity and resisting arrest.
Diebold is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity and resisting arrest.
Blanchard is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity and resisting arrest.
Blanchard is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

