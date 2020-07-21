Advertisement

Tuesday morning forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your Tuesday morning forecast.
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your Tuesday morning forecast.(WJHG/WECP)
By Brooke Richardson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - More afternoon rain is possible today with rain chances around 40-50%.

Temperatures will still rise into the lower to middle 90s with feels like closer to the 100s.

We are still watching to areas for tropical development. The first is a cluster of shower and thunderstorms located west of the Lesser Antilles. The NHC has given the area a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days. As we head into the weekend the tropical wave is expected to move into a less favorable environment for development.

We are also watching a large area of disorganized showers over Cuba. The are will move into the Gulf later today and the NHC has given a 40% chance of development as it moves towards the northwest Gulf coast over the next 5 days. The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the area later this afternoon if needed.

