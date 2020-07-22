Advertisement

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

A general view of the NFLPA logo is seen on a video board during the NFLPA Legends Brunch at the National World War II Memorial Museum on Sunday February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
A general view of the NFLPA logo is seen on a video board during the NFLPA Legends Brunch at the National World War II Memorial Museum on Sunday February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images for NFLPA)
By SIMMI BUTTAR
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league's plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public.

The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90.

The players’ union plan came during a conference call on Tuesday.

The agreement between the union and the league came a day after league made a proposal on not playing any preseason games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players’ association originally had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days.

Also on Monday, the league said players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league’s new testing protocols.

Rookies have started reporting this week and all players are expected to report next week.

The league and the NFLPA already finalized protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson County Schools pushes back start date for students and teachers

Updated: moments ago
Jackson County students will now start school August 24; they were originally slated to start back August 10.

National Politics

Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts

Updated: 10 minutes ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

Coronavirus

Trump urges Americans to mask up and says the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
President Trump is urging Americans to mask up and says the pandemic in America will probably get worse before it gets better.

News

Teachers union explains what Florida Education Association lawsuit could mean locally

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
A lawsuit from the Florida Education Association wants to do away with the state mandate saying all brick and mortar schools must be open in August and put the reopening decision back in the hands of individual school districts.

Latest News

News

Local business serves veterans and first-responders

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Local businesses host luncheon to serve veterans and first responders.

News

Artificial Reefs

Updated: 1 hours ago
More artificial reefs will be added off the coast of Bay County.

News

New Horizons Graduation

Updated: 1 hours ago
A graduation ceremony was held Tuesday morning for the Class of 2020 at New Horizons Learning Center.

News

Veterans Luncheon

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuesday, the community came together to show their appreciation for our veterans and first responders.

News

Bay Haven Pushes Start Date Back

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bay Haven Charter Schools will postpone their start date to August 24.

News

Nursing Home Deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida's aging services providers say they're losing money every month because of increased COVID-19 costs.