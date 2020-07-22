Area school district reopening plans

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - At the beginning of July, the Commissioner of the Florida Department of Education issued an emergency order mandating schools must open physical brick and mortar buildings in August. Since then, school districts across our area have started releasing school reopening plans.

BAY COUNTY:

Bay District Schools plan to reopen on August 11th. Parents have the chose of sending their children to school, enrolling in Bay Virtual School, or homeschooling their students. If a student is enrolled in Bay Virtual School at the beginning of the school year, that student must stay in Bay Virtual School through the semester. If a student starts at a physical school, they can change during the semester to finish the semester at Bay Virtual School.

Bay District Schools also have released it’s rules on face coverings for the upcoming school year. Officials recommend wearing a mask or covering when social distancing is not possible. If social distancing is possible, the district will allow the coverings to be removed. Bay District Schools employees and students are asked to wear appropriate masks or coverings that best meets their needs. District officials say they will provide a mask to employees or students if their mask is damaged, lost, or forgotten.

Bay Haven Charter Academy will reopen on August 24th. This date has been pushed back from August 10th by school leaders and announced on the group’s Facebook page.

Rising Leaders Academy will go back to school August 24th. School leaders say they believe it is the best course of action to keep students and staff safe. They say information will be sent to families regarding the new start date and protocols in place for the upcoming school year.

OKALOOSA COUNTY:

Okaloosa County School District is currently slated to reopen schools on August 11th, but Superintendent Marcus Chambers plans to ask the school board members to approved a revised calendar that would push that start day back to August 31st. The next school board meeting will be held next week.

Okaloosa County School District students have three options for returning to school in August. Parents can send students to traditional school, to mySchool Online, or Okaloosa Online. If a parent chooses mySchool Online, students will stay enrolled and connected at their school, but will take classes online. Students will have a teacher with live web-based instruction times, tutoring, and personalized support. If a parent chooses Okaloosa Online, the student will attend virtual school.

School leaders say they have cloth masks for every student and staff member, but parents can also provide masks for students. At this time, masks are strongly recommended everywhere when social distancing is not possible. Students will have to wear masks on buses since students will not be able to socially distance.

WALTON COUNTY:

Walton County School District plans on its school year starting on August 17th, a week later than originally anticipated. Students can return to physical classrooms or choose Walton Virtual School or Innovative Learning.

School leaders say when students and staff arrive at school, they will be required to wash or sanitize hands. Employees will be required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. Students are strongly encouraged to wear masks when it’s not possible to socially distance. Masks will be provided by the district to all employees and staff who need one.

WASHINGTON COUNTY:

Washington County School District plans on reopening schools on August 12th. Students can attend physical schools or virtual classes.

School leaders say students can choose to wear masks and masks will be available. At this time, masks are not mandated for employees but are available at the schools for all staff.

School district officials also say they will provide school supplies for each student. They say students will not share supplies, but will have individual supplies for daily classroom use.

HOLMES COUNTY:

Holmes District Schools will reopen their doors August 12th.

At this time, masks are not required by the school district. Faculty, staff, and students may wear masks they bring from home.

JACKSON COUNTY:

Jackson County Schools will reopen August 24th, pushed back from August 10th.

District leaders say students will be screened when they arrive at school. If a student is running a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, they will be sent to an isolation room. Masks and face coverings are not mandated, but strongly encouraged. The district will be providing cloth masks for students and staff if they would like one. District leaders say no bandanas or full face masks will be allowed.

CALHOUN COUNTY:

Calhoun County School District will reopen August 12th. Students can go to school on campus, full time virtually, have instruction at home using a distance learning platform, or home school.

GULF COUNTY:

Gulf District Schools plan to reopen school buildings August 10th.

To find out more about changes in policies for your child’s school, you need to contact the school.

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

Franklin County District Schools will welcome students back to class August 10th.

Students will be required to wash their hands when they arrive at school and when students move from one location to another. They also say mask are optional. If students wear one, it must be a solid color without any lettering or design. Students cannot wear a bandana or bandana like mask.

LIBERTY COUNTY:

Liberty County School District will be going back to school August 31st.

Officials say students and staff will be screened when they enter school buildings. They will also offer masks if needed by staff or students. Masks brought from home must be compliant with the dress code, and students may wear face shields and or gloves if they want.

