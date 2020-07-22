Advertisement

Ascension Sacred Heart releases statement on hospital bed numbers

Ascension Sacred Heart released a statement on their hospital capacity.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 34 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Walton County Wednesday, bringing the total up to 898. Ascension Sacred Heart released a statement on their hospital capacity.

“The pandemic is an evolving situation, and we continue to monitor the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in our community and in our hospital. While our hospital is operating close to its bed capacity today due to normal fluctuations in patient volumes, we have the supplies, staff and capacity to treat all patients, including patients diagnosed with COVID-19.The hospital has been able to adjust to an increase in COVID-19 patients over the past few weeks. However, Ascension Sacred Heart is very concerned about the impacts on all area hospitals and our community if the recent spread of COVID-19 continues at its present rate.We continue to encourage everyone in our community to take all of the precautions possible to stay safe and protect each other. It is in the best interest of everyone throughout Northwest Florida to wear a mask in public, practice good hand hygiene and engage in social distancing. Stay home when you can. We need the commitment of all citizens to protect our communities, families and neighbors, and help our healthcare heroes stop the spread of this virus.”

