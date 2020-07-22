Advertisement

Bay Chamber of Commerce honors healthcare workers

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Bay County Chamber and several sponsors partnered to provide meals to healthcare workers in local hospitals.

The meals were provided by Jimmy John’s.

Meals were delivered to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, specifically to their COVID-19 floors.

Both the day and night shift received this special treat in appreciation for their efforts in putting the community’s health above their own.

Mike Smith, the Jimmy John’s franchise owner said “Carol sent out a message probably 45 days ago asking if anyone was interested in supporting things like this and right away we responded and said yes.”

Bay County Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Carol Roberts added “Food options are kind of limited because they are restricted to their floors during their particular shifts, so this helps try to mix it up for them.”

Brad Griffin, the CEO of Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center commented saying “It’s a nice treat to give them some variety from the hospital cafeteria and like I said, it’s greatly appreciated.”

Jimmy John’s also delivered meals for the night shift workers at both local hospital locations.

