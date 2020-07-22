Bay County leaders begin process to select millage rate for next fiscal year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County Leaders set the ceiling for the proposed millage rate at 5.43 during their budget workshop Tuesday.

They are required by the state to set a ceiling for their millage rate for the next fiscal year. The general fund millage rate applies to everyone who owns a home in Bay County.

The current rate is 4.43. Officials say the estimated increase is due to the proposed budget and also the loss of revenue in property taxes this past year.

“Just a starting point for budget officers to bring to us what is a balanced budget. A lot of requests and askS in there. Now it’s time to start trimming the budget, that’s what our budget officers will do. We’ll take a deep dive into it,” said Bay County Commission Chairman Philip Griffits.

Officials also say the proposed ceiling for the Fire Service Tax, which only applies to people who live in unincorporated areas is higher than the rate from last year. Bay County Commissioners will hold their next budget hearings in September.

