City of Port St. Joe issues mask requirement

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG) - The City of Port St. Joe issued an emergency declaration Tuesday requiring the use of facial covering or mask in public settings within the city limits where social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.

This includes anyone over the age of 6 who is in a public space.

According to the emergency declaration document, the requirement will go into effect Monday, July 27.

The first page of the emergency declaration requiring masks in Port St. Joe. (WJHG/WECP)

The second page of the emergency declaration requiring face masks in Port St. Joe. (WJHG/WECP)

