City of Port St. Joe issues mask requirement
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG) - The City of Port St. Joe issued an emergency declaration Tuesday requiring the use of facial covering or mask in public settings within the city limits where social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.
This includes anyone over the age of 6 who is in a public space.
According to the emergency declaration document, the requirement will go into effect Monday, July 27.
Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.