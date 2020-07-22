Advertisement

Dates set for COVID-19 mobile testing in Okaloosa County

COVID-19 mobile testing will be held Thursday, July 23, at Northwest Florida State College in Fort Walton Beach.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) and Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Services (Okaloosa County EMS) are partnering to expand COVID-19 testing offered to community residents and are providing additional mobile testing in July.

Drive-Thru Testing will take place on Thursday, July 23, 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., at Northwest Florida State College, 100 E. College Blvd., Niceville, FL.

*date is subject change due to inclement weather or shortage of supplies.

**Limited to 450 tests. If 450 tests are reached prior to the scheduled end time, operations will close.

No pre-screening or pre-registration required. Community residents with and without symptoms can be tested at no cost. There are no age limitations. Children must be cooperative and able to complete the test without restraint. Vehicles will not be able to line up early. Please do not arrive earlier than 8 a.m.

Everyone will be asked to provide their first and last name, address, gender, date of birth, race, ethnicity, address, county of Florida residency and a working phone number. Everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. Try to limit those in vehicle to no more than five to be tested.

If you have symptoms of concern for COVID-19, after being tested, you should stay home and continue to monitor and record symptoms until you get your results. Results will be provided via telephone call regardless if positive or negative.

COVID-19 testing is available at DOH-Okaloosa in Ft. Walton Beach and Crestview. Please call 850-344-0566 for an appointment.Appointments are available Monday – Friday.

Symptoms of a possible infection with COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell and sore throat. Rarely symptoms may include nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Antibody (serological) testing is not available at these test sites. The tests will identify the presence of the active virus. It does not identify the presence of antibodies which indicates that the person has been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it.

