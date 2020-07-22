Floriopolis brings public art display to St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Floriopolis is continuing to keep Historic St. Andrews salty despite being temporarily closed. Jordan McCool was live with more.

While Floriopolis is getting settled in their new building, there is a public art display on Beck Avenue to enjoy. “Summer Times” is the third public art exhibit in St. Andrews. Paintings were made by a group of local artists and volunteers.

There are also two upcoming events this year for art lovers in our community. The first is Play Music on the Porch Day happening on August 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Live local music will ring all throughout Historic St. Andrews.

The second event is Art Break Day 2020 which will take place September 4. Whether you are an artist of not, you’re invited to grab your favorite creative thing to do and come do it in St Andrews.

“We’ve got about 50 locations in St. Andrews participating in Art Break Day,” Heather Parker with Floriopolis said. “Both of these events are perfect for social distancing.”

For more information on Floriopolis, Play Music on the Porch Day, or Art Break Day

