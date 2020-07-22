Advertisement

Jackson County Schools pushes back start date for students and teachers

The Jackson County School Board has pushed the start date for the 2020-2021 school year back by two weeks.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County School officials say students will return to class a little later than originally anticipated.

Students were set to start school August 10; however, upon the recommendation of School Superintendent Larry Moore, the Jackson County School Board approved changes to the 2020-2021 Instructional Calendar.

Teachers will now return to school on August 17. Students will begin classes on August 24.

According to a press release, the school board will decide whether to make face masks mandatory for students while riding a bus and during class changes during a special meeting to be held July 28, at 4pm.

