Local business serves veterans and first-responders

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The community came together Tuesday afternoon to show their appreciation for our veterans and first responders.

Texas Road House in Pier Park hosted the appreciation luncheon, but it looked a little different this time.

Volunteers helped pass out lunches that were available for pick-up only due to CDC guidelines.

They also set up door prizes and giveaways for those who came by to enjoy.

Those involved told us it was important to show their admiration. Jimy Thorpe, owner of A Superior Air Conditioning Company said, “The reason we started this event was to recognize our veterans and first responders who do so much for us, whether it be outside of this country or whether it be in the community, so we just want to say thank you for all they do for us and just let them know how much we appreciate them.”

Event organizers tell us the luncheons take place every three months on the third Tuesday of the month.

