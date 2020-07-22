Advertisement

Local business serves veterans and first-responders

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The community came together Tuesday afternoon to show their appreciation for our veterans and first responders.

Texas Road House in Pier Park hosted the appreciation luncheon, but it looked a little different this time.

Volunteers helped pass out lunches that were available for pick-up only due to CDC guidelines.

They also set up door prizes and giveaways for those who came by to enjoy.

Those involved told us it was important to show their admiration. Jimy Thorpe, owner of A Superior Air Conditioning Company said, “The reason we started this event was to recognize our veterans and first responders who do so much for us, whether it be outside of this country or whether it be in the community, so we just want to say thank you for all they do for us and just let them know how much we appreciate them.”

Event organizers tell us the luncheons take place every three months on the third Tuesday of the month.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers union explains what Florida Education Association lawsuit could mean locally

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
A lawsuit from the Florida Education Association wants to do away with the state mandate saying all brick and mortar schools must be open in August and put the reopening decision back in the hands of individual school districts.

News

Artificial Reefs

Updated: 1 hours ago
More artificial reefs will be added off the coast of Bay County.

News

New Horizons Graduation

Updated: 1 hours ago
A graduation ceremony was held Tuesday morning for the Class of 2020 at New Horizons Learning Center.

News

Veterans Luncheon

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuesday, the community came together to show their appreciation for our veterans and first responders.

Latest News

News

Veterans Luncheon

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuesday, the community came together to show their appreciation for our veterans and first responders.

News

Bay Haven Pushes Start Date Back

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bay Haven Charter Schools will postpone their start date to August 24.

News

Nursing Home Deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida's aging services providers say they're losing money every month because of increased COVID-19 costs.

News

Missing Diver Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
The search for a diver missing since Sunday in Grayton Beach continues.

News

Florida CFO fears Twitter breach could target economy or elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is worried that bitcoin hackers on Twitter could manipulate the economy.

News

Local charter school system pushes back start date

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay Haven Charter Schools decided to push back start date.