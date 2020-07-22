More COVID-19 deaths reported in daily update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 379,619 cases reported. That’s 9,785 new cases. There are 374,920 cases involving Florida residents and 4,699 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 5,459 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 2,269 cases. This includes 2,213 residents and 56 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. 13 people have died from the virus and 77 people have been hospitalized. Health officials say the two new deaths are a 50-year-old Bay County man and a 58-year-old Bay County, both diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 19th.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,104 cases. This includes 2,078 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 25 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 16 people who have died from the virus. 100 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 898 cases. 815 of the cases are residents and 83 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 11 deaths from the virus and 50 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 367 cases. 362 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 27 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 331 cases. There are 322 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and nine hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 916 cases. There are 903 local cases and 13 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 76 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 230 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 22 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 205 cases. They are 198 residents and seven non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and ten hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 81 cases. There are 79 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 0 to 85. One death has been reported. Three people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 320 cases of COVID-19. All 320 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and five people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

