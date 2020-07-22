Advertisement

More COVID-19 deaths reported in daily update

Health officials say 5,459 people have died from the virus in the state.
Health officials say 5,459 people have died from the virus in the state.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 379,619 cases reported. That’s 9,785 new cases. There are 374,920 cases involving Florida residents and 4,699 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 5,459 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 2,269 cases. This includes 2,213 residents and 56 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. 13 people have died from the virus and 77 people have been hospitalized. Health officials say the two new deaths are a 50-year-old Bay County man and a 58-year-old Bay County, both diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 19th.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,104 cases. This includes 2,078 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 25 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 16 people who have died from the virus. 100 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 898 cases. 815 of the cases are residents and 83 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 11 deaths from the virus and 50 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 367 cases. 362 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 27 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 331 cases. There are 322 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and nine hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 916 cases. There are 903 local cases and 13 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 76 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 230 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 22 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 205 cases. They are 198 residents and seven non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and ten hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 81 cases. There are 79 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 0 to 85. One death has been reported. Three people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 320 cases of COVID-19. All 320 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and five people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Port St. Joe issues mask requirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
This includes anyone over the age of 6 who is in a public space.

News

Floriopolis brings public art display to St. Andrews

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool catches up with members from Floriopolis to find out how they are continuing to keep Historic St. Andrews salty as it moves into its new location.

News

Public art display comes to Historic St. Andrews

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool catches up with a local artist with more on how Floriopolis is continuing to keep Historic St. Andrews salty as it moves into its new location.

News

One dead in fatal Panama City Beach crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Panama City Beach police confirm that one person has died after an early morning crash on Hutchinson Boulevard.

Latest News

News

Mosley High School holds graduation ceremony

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Mosely High School Seniors turned their tassels and walked across the stage during their graduation ceremony Tuesday at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

News

Bay County leaders begin process to select millage rate for next fiscal year

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Bay County Leaders set the ceiling for the proposed millage rate at 5.43 during their budget workshop Tuesday.

News

Nursing homes feel like being hit by a category 5 COVID hurricane

Updated: 13 hours ago
Florida’s aging services providers said they are losing money every month because of increased COVID-19 costs in a roundtable discussion Tuesday.

News

Bay County Commission Talks Millage Rate

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Bay County Commission discusses possible millage rate increases and the county budget.

News

Mosley High School Graduation

Updated: 14 hours ago
A look at Mosley High School's Class of 2020 graduation.

News

Local Educator Reacts to Teachers Union Lawsuit

Updated: 14 hours ago
A state lawsuit filed by the Florida Education Association could have local impacts on school reopening.