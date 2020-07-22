Mosley High School holds graduation ceremony

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Mosley High School Seniors turned their tassels and walked across the stage during their graduation ceremony Tuesday at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

The ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were seated six-feet apart and wore masks along with their caps and gowns.

Guests had the choice of sitting on the visitor's side where masks were mandatory or the home side of the stadium where wearing a mask was optional.

School administrators say more than 400 students attended Tuesday’s graduation ceremony.

