One dead in fatal Panama City Beach crash

One person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle accident in Panama City Beach early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Panama City Beach police confirm that one person has died, but has not released any more information at this time.

Officers say Hutchinson Boulevard is closed from Richard Jackson Boulevard and Alf Coleman Road and that traffic is being redirected away from the area.

Police are still investigating, and we will update this story as we learn more.

