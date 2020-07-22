Panama City Beach fire chief resigns.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Beach Fire Chief Larry Couch has resigned.

This comes after Couch was placed on administrative leave last Thursday while the city investigated unspecified allegations. City Officials say no other information will be released at this time.

City Officials say Deputy Chief Ray Morgan will continue to serve at the Interim Chief while the city looks for a replacement.

Read Couch’s letter of resignation below.

The Panama City Beach Fire Chief issued his letter of resignation. (WJHG/WECP)

