Panama City Family receives new Habitat for Humanity home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After Hurricane Michael destroyed her home, Tanisha Keith and her four children were like many in Bay County, looking for an affordable place to live.

“It’s been a lot of challenges because they want you to have co-signers, your credit, they take everything into account,” Keith said.

Then Habitat for Humanity stepped in.

"They don't take the hospital bills into account, that's been one of my difficult struggles," said Keith.

After completing more than 500 hours of work with Habitat for Humanity, Keith paid a reduced price on her new home.

She said hard work pays off, and hopes she can teach her kids the same lesson.

“I hope I’m leaving something behind and showing them as far as like, a parent, responsibilities and everything else, and how hard and dedicated you have to be for something you want,” Keith said.

Bay County Habitat for Humanity president John Robbins said providing affordable housing for people in Bay County is now more important than ever.

"Particularly since we've had the storm, where so many people are homeless, it has an impact on the mental wellbeing of the children, as well as all members of the family," said Robbins.

“You have to fight for it, and that’s what I always had to do in my life is fight for it, and so I hope they see through all the fights that everything is worth it if you just keep fighting for it,” said Keith.

Habitat for Humanity is also looking for more volunteers and properties to build on.

