Rising Leader Academy delays start of school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Rising Leaders Academy Board of Directors voted Wednesday to delay the start of the upcoming school year to Monday, August 24.

School Officials say the change is to accommodate the time needed to enhance preparations, provide training to all staff on the new protocols that will be in place, and to conduct professional development required for quality virtual instruction.

More details will be sent to Rising Leaders Academy families on the new start date and new protocols for the upcoming school year.

