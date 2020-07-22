Teachers union explains what Florida Education Association lawsuit could mean locally

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A lawsuit from the Florida Education Association wants to do away with the state mandate saying all brick and mortar schools must be open in August and put the reopening decision back in the hands of individual school districts.

“Bay County is not Miami-Dade. We’re not Dade County. Our needs are different, our students are different, and our population is different,” said President of the Association of Bay County Educators Denise Hinson.

Officials with the local teachers union, the Association of Bay County Educators, say they believe the lawsuit could provide additional flexibility if passed but will continue to work with Bay District Schools to provide the safest environment for everyone on campus.

“Teachers want to be back in the classroom, there’s no doubt about that. We know brick and mortar is the best learning environment. However, we don’t want to open the schools and not have safety procedures in place,” said Hinson.

Officials with the teachers union say they’re in negotiations with the school district to work out the finer details of the safety procedures outlined in the reopening plan.

“Schools were not made for pandemics, they were definitely not made for social distancing,” said Hinson. “So now we have to be creative and come up with ways to make sure our kids are six feet apart, make sure masks are used when they can’t social distance.”

While the upcoming school year is uncharted territory for all students and staff, union officials say they’re working to be as prepared and as flexible as possible for whatever scenarios arise.

“You could sit for hours at a table and still come up with ‘what ifs’. We just have to try and hit the most important ‘what ifs’ and have something in place to try and solve any problems that come up,” said Hinson.

