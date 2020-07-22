Advertisement

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed over the Atlantic Ocean

Forecasters said the tropical depression could reach tropical storm status sometime on Wednesday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, the earliest “G” in a record-setting hurricane season.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean is close to tropical storm strength, though forecasters weren’t predicting a landfall location.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was centered Wednesday morning about 1,285 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands. At 5 a.m. EDT, it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

Forecasters said it could reach tropical storm status sometime on Wednesday. There were no coastal watches or warnings for the depression.

The depression could set a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season if it strengthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo before Friday. Tropical Storm Gert formed on July 24, 2005, making it the current record holder. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay have all set records for being the earliest named storms of their respective place in the alphabet.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

