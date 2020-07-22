Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

More heat, humidity, and storms
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Expect another day of high heat, humidity, and scattered storms on Wednesday. We will see the best chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid 90s inland and near 90 at the coast. We will see feels like temps over 100. The chance of storms will be near 50%. Expect more of the same as he head closer to the weekend.

The tropics are more active with TD 7 in the Atlantic and moving toward the Caribbean and an area in the Gulf moving toward Texas that could develop. As of now neither is a threat to Northwest Florida.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
The heat and humidity continue as well as those pesky afternoon storms

Weather Forecast

Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brooke Richardson
Here is a rundown of your Tuesday morning forecast!

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will remain high in the panhandle

News

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT
The heat and humidity remain quite high in the panhandle

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday morning forecast

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Here is a look at your Monday Forecast as well as what we are watching in the tropics.

Weather Forecast

Work Week Forecast

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Rain continues through the work week.

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening WX 7-19-2020

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Keep your umbrella handy over the next week.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening WX 7-18-2020

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT

News

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will be high this weekend over the panhandle