Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Expect another day of high heat, humidity, and scattered storms on Wednesday. We will see the best chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid 90s inland and near 90 at the coast. We will see feels like temps over 100. The chance of storms will be near 50%. Expect more of the same as he head closer to the weekend.

The tropics are more active with TD 7 in the Atlantic and moving toward the Caribbean and an area in the Gulf moving toward Texas that could develop. As of now neither is a threat to Northwest Florida.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.