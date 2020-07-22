Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with mainly clear skies overhead. We’ll be off to a beautiful start in our skies with plenty of sunshine ahead for the morning hours so grab the shades. But also, wear something comfortable!

It’s another warm and humid start with temperatures largely in the upper 70s near 80 on the coast to the low to mid 70s inland. We’ll warm fast under the sunshine today which will lead toward a chance for a midday or afternoon storm to try and cool us off. Highs today return to the low to mid 90s by the midday or early afternoon with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits.

That heating of the day, plus help from the sea breeze on an easterly to southeasterly flow, will create scattered hit or miss storms from about 10am to 5pm. We’ll give it about a 40-50% chance that you’ll have about a half hours worth of rain, which could be heavy if associated with a thunderstorm.

This easterly to southeasterly sea breeze flow will get enhanced a bit tomorrow as a tropical wave, moving west northwestward in the Gulf, shows increasing signs of possibly developing into a low either through the day today or into tonight. While it’s heading toward Texas, it’ll increase deep layer moisture out of the Gulf and enhanced lift across the Northeastern Gulf giving us a bit more likely chance for scattered storms on Thursday. While there’s a more likely chance we’ll get a storm tomorrow, I don’t see it lasting all day long, more or less an hours worth.

The low quickly moves toward Texas heading into the end of the week and it'll take the enhanced lift with it to the west, leaving us with our typical pattern of a scattered storm primarily possible through the midday and afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a scattered storm possible between 10am to 5pm. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a feels like temperature near 100 to 105°. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a better chance for rain coverage over the Panhandle tomorrow, however it will not be an all day rain in any one spot.

