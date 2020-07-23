Advertisement

Adult and three juveniles arrested for car burglaries and firearm thefts

Jackson County deputies say they arrested three juveniles and one adult after multiple cars were burglarized and multiple firearms were stolen on June 5 in Campbellton.
Jackson County deputies say they arrested three juveniles and one adult after multiple cars were burglarized and multiple firearms were stolen on June 5 in Campbellton.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County deputies say they arrested three juveniles and one adult after multiple cars were burglarized and multiple firearms were stolen on June 5 in Campbellton.

Deputies say they arrested a 17-year-old on Monday July 20 for the crime and later, on Wednesday July 22 they arrested another 17-year-old, a 16-year-old, and Jawaun Daniels, 20.

The juveniles were taken to the juvenile detention in Bay County on three counts of armed burglary of a vehicle and six counts of grand theft of a firearm.

Jawaun Daniels was taken to the Jackson County Jail and is charged with three counts of principal to armed burglary of a vehicle and six counts of principal to grand theft of a firearm.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lynn Haven opens weekly farmers market

Updated: 1 hour ago
The next market date will be Saturday, August 1st from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

News

Judge upholds life in prison sentence for Rebecca Falcon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Rebecca Falcon was found guilty of killing cab driver Richard Phillips in 1997 when she was 15-years-old.

News

FSU Panama City STEM Camp goes virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan McCool
Summer Camp at FSU Panama City is virtual this year, after school officials made the tough decision to cancel in-person summer camps.

Latest News

News

New deaths and hospitalizations reported Thursday in daily COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 5,632 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 173 new deaths.

News

Mississippi deputy drowns in Gulf after saving his son

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Mississippi deputy drowned in the Gulf at the Sandestin Resort over the weekend after deputies say he saved his 10-year old son.

News

Get in the holiday spirit at Christmas in July event

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
The Panama City Farmers Market is hosting its Christmas In July event in downtown Panama City Saturday, July 25, which is exactly five months until actual Christmas.

News

Christmas in July comes to Downtown Panama City

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool brings us the details of this year's Christmas in July event hosted by the Panama City Farmer's Market. The public is invited to come get in the Christmas spirit July 25 in McKenzie Park.

News

Rutherford High School holds graduation ceremony

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Wednesday was Rutherford's turn to send their seniors out into the world.

News

Bay County TPO denies agreement to pay public transit workers hazard pay

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Bay County Transportation Planning Organization officials were considering giving local public bus drivers and other transit workers extra pay for working during the the COVID-19 pandemic, but denied the agreement.