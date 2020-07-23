Adult and three juveniles arrested for car burglaries and firearm thefts

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County deputies say they arrested three juveniles and one adult after multiple cars were burglarized and multiple firearms were stolen on June 5 in Campbellton.

Deputies say they arrested a 17-year-old on Monday July 20 for the crime and later, on Wednesday July 22 they arrested another 17-year-old, a 16-year-old, and Jawaun Daniels, 20.

The juveniles were taken to the juvenile detention in Bay County on three counts of armed burglary of a vehicle and six counts of grand theft of a firearm.

Jawaun Daniels was taken to the Jackson County Jail and is charged with three counts of principal to armed burglary of a vehicle and six counts of principal to grand theft of a firearm.

