Advertisement

‘Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.

The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

"The decision to use 'Washington Football Team' for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community and sponsor input," the team said in a statement. "To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses."

Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player's jersey number. All references to the Redskins name and logo will be removed from the team's headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, and FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. On Monday, he hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and re-branding process.

The franchise that began in Boston in 1932 had the name Redskins since 1933. FedEx — whose CEO is a minority owner — and other prominent sponsors called on Snyder to drop the name, and he did so after launching a review process.

Red Wolves and Red Tails are among the betting favorites for the new name.

"I think it's critically important because you don't want to do (a name change) again," Carnegie Mellon associate professor of marketing and strategy Tim Derdenger said recently. "You don't want to mess this up, so they really need to take it seriously."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

Red panda mom missing from Columbus zoo in Ohio

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Her name is Kora, and she lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She was last seen Tuesday.

National

Virus sends jobless claims up for first time since March

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.

Latest News

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

National Politics

Obama blasts Trump, praises Biden in new 2020 campaign video

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama stepped up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defended their time in the White House in a new video showing their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began.

National

Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said Thursday that it would close all of its Catherines stores and “a significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

Coronavirus

American Airlines steps up face mask requirements

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
All customers must comply with the requirement from the time they enter their departure airport until they leave the airport at their destination.

National Politics

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
A Judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen be released from prison, calling his return to jail retaliation for a planned book on President Donald Trump.

Coronavirus

Antibodies may provide limited protection for those who recover from COVID-19, research suggests

Updated: 1 hour ago
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.