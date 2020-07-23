Bay District Schools announces recommendation for BayLink back to school option

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - With school starting back up in a little under a month, parents and students now have a new option to return to school.

Known as “BayLink,” the new option is hybrid between returning to brick and mortar schools and attending Bay Virtual School. Under this new option, students would be able to attend their classes at the same time as students who return to school, with the same teachers, and simply attend online rather than in person. Students would be able to interact in class and ask questions via Canvas. The aim is to allow students to continue to do what they feel is safe, but still feel connected to their school and teachers. Many teachers approve of the plan as well.

“I hope it gives parents a little less worry,” said Denise Hinson, President of the Association of Bay County Educators and an English teacher herself. “Because they now have an option where they can keep their students at home, but they’re not pulling their student from their school.”

The option will be officially recommended at the school board meeting on Tuesday, July 28th.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.