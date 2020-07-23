Advertisement

China cites ‘malicious slander’ as Houston consulate closes

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China said “malicious slander” is behind an order by the U.S. government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained Thursday that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the order to close the consulate "violates international law and basic norms governing international relations," and "seriously undermines China-U.S. relations."

"This is breaking down the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

The order this week to close the consulate, one of China's six missions in the United States, is seen as escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies while President Donald Trump steers blame and punitive measures against China ahead of the November U.S. election. Beijing has said it would take action in response, although Wang gave no details on Thursday.

Relations between the sides have nose-dived in recent months over the coronavirus pandemic as well as disputes over trade, human rights, Hong Kong and Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea.

In its statement on the closing of the consulate, the State Department alleged that Chinese agents have tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system statewide and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Wang said there was no basis to that claim.

"This is completely malicious slander," Wang said.

He also criticized Britain for opening a pathway to citizenship for up to 3 million residents of Hong Kong. Wang said that China might stop recognizing the British National Overseas passport that they hold or are eligible to get.

Britain on Wednesday announced a January start date for new rules that will allow holders of the passport to live and work in the U.K. and eventually obtain citizenship.

China says that Britain pledged in an agreement between the two that it would not grant residency to holders of the passport.

"Since the British side violated its commitment first, China will consider stopping recognition of the British National Overseas passport as a valid travel document," Wang said.

Britain adopted the new immigration rules after China imposed a new national security law on Hong Kong at the end of June. U.K. officials said the country would not abandon its responsibilities to the people of the former British colony.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

McConnell to unveil new stimulus, with direct payments and reduced jobless aid, despite GOP revolt

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
The package, called CARES II, is made up of separate bills from 10 senators as McConnell seeks to replicate an earlier strategy to launch negotiations with Democrats. But the path will be tougher this time.

National

Video of dog riding in truck bed on Utah highway fuels outrage, calls for legislation

Updated: 58 minutes ago
When transporting a dog, experts says it’s best to secure them in the cab. If that’s not an option, the dog should be placed in a crate that can be secured in the bed of the truck.

National

Video shows dog trying to balance while riding unrestrained at 70 mph in truck bed

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
When transporting a dog, experts says it’s best to secure them in the cab. If that’s not an option, the dog should be placed in a crate that can be secured in the bed of the truck.

Latest News

News

Rutherford High School holds graduation ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Wednesday was Rutherford's turn to send their seniors out into the world.

News

Bay County TPO denies agreement to pay public transit workers hazard pay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Bay County Transportation Planning Organization officials were considering giving local public bus drivers and other transit workers extra pay for working during the the COVID-19 pandemic, but denied the agreement.

National

Trump announces 'surge' of federal agents to Chicago

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Fifteen mayors signed a letter calling on the president to halt plans to send federal forces to major cities and withdraw those already present.

National Politics

Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents during night of protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
There has been growing pushback to Trump sending federal agents to Portland and announcing they would be going to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to fight rising crime.

National

Teen, 14, survives lightning strike while vacationing with family in Fla.

Updated: 1 hours ago
The family is now warning other Florida tourists about how quickly storms can roll in. They say if you see clouds in the distance, consider packing up.

National

'It's a miracle': Teen survives getting struck in chest by lightning on Fla. beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Doctors say the lightning traveled through the 14-year-old’s chest and exited through his foot. He is recovering in a Florida hospital.