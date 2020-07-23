Coast Guard ends search for missing diver off Grayton Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they’ve called off the search for a missing diver in the Grayton Beach area.

Sunday, 34-year-old Marie Kaas, of Madison, Alabama, went diving when we’re told she never resurfaced.

Coast Guard officials say they searched nearly 2,300 square nautical miles continuously for roughly 97 resource hours.

“The decision to suspend a case is never easy,” said Lt. Ben Cariddi, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Mobile. “Our boat crews, cutter crews, and aircrews diligently searched the area where the diver was last seen but were unable to find the missing diver. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends during this time.”

Involved in the search were:

Two Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Rescue-Boat Medium boat crews

Three Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrews

Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 helicopter aircrews

Coast Guard Cutter Ridley crew

Coast Guard Cutter Manowar crew

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Walton County Sheriff's Office

South Walton Beach Safety

Bay County Sheriff’s Office

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: July 21, 2020

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search for a diver continues in Grayton Beach Tuesday.

Marie Kaas, 34, was learning to dive off the coast of Grayton Beach when she possibly got caught in a rip current, according to officials. Kaas was with her family on a catamaran about three miles off the coast.

When they went diving Sunday, Kaas failed to resurface.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, and said she likely hasn’t been found yet because of the weight of her diving gear.

“The missing diver and her family, I believe everyone in the family was certified divers except for her, so they were familiar with the water, and from my understanding they were trying to build some confidence up in the water to get her comfortable with the water, however, certain times accidents do happen and it’s a very unfortunate accident for the family as a whole,” Walton County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Dustin Cosson said.

The U.S. Coast Guard has several units searching for the diver, including:

- Station Destin 45 foot response boat medium

- Air station New Orleans helicopter crew

- Two Coast Guard cutters Ridley and Manowar

- Aviation training center in Mobile, AL

- Helicopter aircrew HC144

- Station Pensacola response boat medium

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY: July 20, 2020

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a searching for a 34-year-old woman who went missing while diving in the Gulf Sunday morning.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials say they received a call about a diver who had not resurfaced about 3 miles south of Grayton Beach.

Officials identified the missing woman as Marie Kaas, of Madison, Alabama. They say Kaas and her family were on a 26 foot Catamaran when Kaas got into the water with diving gear.

Florida Fish and Wildlife, South Walton Fire District, and the U.S. Coast Guard are all helping with the the search.

The Coast Guard is continuing the search by boat and aircraft, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has pulled their dive team from the water.

