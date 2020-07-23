Advertisement

FSU Panama City STEM Camp goes virtual

By Jordan McCool
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The STEM Institute at FSU Panama City has hosted STEM camps for middle and high school students for the past twelve summers, but in-person camps were canceled this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.

Summer Camp at FSU Panama City is virtual this year after school officials made the tough decision to cancel in-person summer camps.

“We were trying to figure out what to do, that meant STEM camp had to be re-imagined,” Director of the STEM Institute at FSU Panama City, Ginger Littleton said.

A series of five videos will be posted on the college’s website on the subjects that would have been included in the camp including physics, chemistry, marine science, civil engineering, and meteorology.

“We just want them to learn and stay focused and have fun with science,” Littleton said.

Each subject is taught by local experts, including Newschannel Seven’s Jessica Foster.

The Sci Notes series is funded by the Navy Base. The director for the series was born and raised in Bay County, and attended FSU

“Coming back here it feels pretty nostalgic. I use to be in this building just doing homework, playing, hanging out with my friends, so being back here is kind of surreal,” Director of Sci Notes Vy Nguyen said.

School officials say they hope the online format will help reach a larger audience.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New deaths and hospitalizations reported Thursday in daily COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 5,632 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 173 new deaths.

News

Mississippi deputy drowns in Gulf after saving his son

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Mississippi deputy drowned in the Gulf at the Sandestin Resort over the weekend after deputies say he saved his 10-year old son.

News

Get in the holiday spirit at Christmas in July event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
The Panama City Farmers Market is hosting its Christmas In July event in downtown Panama City Saturday, July 25, which is exactly five months until actual Christmas.

News

Christmas in July comes to Downtown Panama City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool brings us the details of this year's Christmas in July event hosted by the Panama City Farmer's Market. The public is invited to come get in the Christmas spirit July 25 in McKenzie Park.

Latest News

News

Rutherford High School holds graduation ceremony

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Wednesday was Rutherford's turn to send their seniors out into the world.

News

Bay County TPO denies agreement to pay public transit workers hazard pay

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Bay County Transportation Planning Organization officials were considering giving local public bus drivers and other transit workers extra pay for working during the the COVID-19 pandemic, but denied the agreement.

News

Lynn Haven police chief warns of THC-infused candy

Updated: 13 hours ago
Lynn Haven Police Chief warns of THC-infused candy.

News

State EOC opens after virus scare

Updated: 14 hours ago
The State’s Emergency Operations Center is back open after being forced to close for several days for cleaning after at least a dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Transit Workers Want Hazard Pay

Updated: 14 hours ago
The TPO says they cannot give transit workers hazard pay for working during the pandemic due to a lack of funds right now.

News

Rutherford's Graduation

Updated: 14 hours ago
A look at Rutherford's Class of 2020 graduation.