FSU Panama City STEM Camp goes virtual

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The STEM Institute at FSU Panama City has hosted STEM camps for middle and high school students for the past twelve summers, but in-person camps were canceled this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.

Summer Camp at FSU Panama City is virtual this year after school officials made the tough decision to cancel in-person summer camps.

“We were trying to figure out what to do, that meant STEM camp had to be re-imagined,” Director of the STEM Institute at FSU Panama City, Ginger Littleton said.

A series of five videos will be posted on the college’s website on the subjects that would have been included in the camp including physics, chemistry, marine science, civil engineering, and meteorology.

“We just want them to learn and stay focused and have fun with science,” Littleton said.

Each subject is taught by local experts, including Newschannel Seven’s Jessica Foster.

The Sci Notes series is funded by the Navy Base. The director for the series was born and raised in Bay County, and attended FSU

“Coming back here it feels pretty nostalgic. I use to be in this building just doing homework, playing, hanging out with my friends, so being back here is kind of surreal,” Director of Sci Notes Vy Nguyen said.

School officials say they hope the online format will help reach a larger audience.

