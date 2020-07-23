FWC votes to close Apalachicola Bay to oyster harvesting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After years of debate and indecision, the FWC voted to close the Apalachicola Bay to commercial and recreational oyster harvesting in a landmark decision.

The oyster population has been declining for years, and the vote received unanimous support from FWC commissioners.

The ban is set to begin on the first day of August this year, and will last until December 21, 2025 at sundown.

The rules will only apply to wild oysters, and are meant to bring the population back from the brink of collapse. At one point, over 90% of the oysters consumed in the state of Florida and 10% of those consumed in the country came from the Apalachicola Bay, but over the last few years the “Water Wars” with Georgia have wreaked havoc on the oyster population, as well as overharvesting.

The dockside value of an Apalachicola Oyster has fallen 98% from its 2012 levels, and the hope is that closing the bay for as long a period as was voted for will allow the population to properly rebuild itself.

The majority of the FWC funding that is going toward the restoration project will be devoted to rebuilding around 1,000 acres of oyster reef, with nearly $17 million allocated for this portion of the project.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.