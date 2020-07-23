Advertisement

Get in the holiday spirit at Christmas in July event

By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Despite the summer heat, some area residents are getting into the Christmas spirit this weekend. Jordan McCool was live with a preview for the festive event.

The Panama City Farmers Market is hosting its Christmas In July event in downtown Panama City Saturday, July 25, which is exactly five months until actual Christmas. The event starts at 8 a.m. and will go until 1 p.m. at McKenzie Park. It will feature a wide selection of gifts, arts, crafts, jewelry, and food.

"We're going to have Christmas decorations, we're going to have an orchestra playing Christmas music, it will just be Christmas spirit all around," said Dannon Glover, coordinator for the Panama City Farmers Market.

Glover also says that due to COVID-19 there will be social distancing and sanitation at the event. Masks will also be available.

For more information about the event and farmers market, watch Jordan’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Christmas in July comes to Downtown Panama City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool brings us the details of this year's Christmas in July event hosted by the Panama City Farmer's Market. The public is invited to come get in the Christmas spirit July 25 in McKenzie Park.

News

Rutherford High School holds graduation ceremony

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Wednesday was Rutherford's turn to send their seniors out into the world.

News

Bay County TPO denies agreement to pay public transit workers hazard pay

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Bay County Transportation Planning Organization officials were considering giving local public bus drivers and other transit workers extra pay for working during the the COVID-19 pandemic, but denied the agreement.

News

Lynn Haven police chief warns of THC-infused candy

Updated: 9 hours ago
Lynn Haven Police Chief warns of THC-infused candy.

Latest News

News

State EOC opens after virus scare

Updated: 10 hours ago
The State’s Emergency Operations Center is back open after being forced to close for several days for cleaning after at least a dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Transit Workers Want Hazard Pay

Updated: 10 hours ago
The TPO says they cannot give transit workers hazard pay for working during the pandemic due to a lack of funds right now.

News

Rutherford's Graduation

Updated: 10 hours ago
A look at Rutherford's Class of 2020 graduation.

News

Jackson County Schools District Pushes Start Date

Updated: 10 hours ago
Jackson County Schools are now planning to return to campus on August 24.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat & humidity will continue here, but rain chances are on the increase the next couple of days as deeper tropical moisture streams into our area.

News

Toddler drowns after falling into family pool

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies say a 2-year-old boy has drowned after falling into his family's pool.