Get in the holiday spirit at Christmas in July event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Despite the summer heat, some area residents are getting into the Christmas spirit this weekend. Jordan McCool was live with a preview for the festive event.

The Panama City Farmers Market is hosting its Christmas In July event in downtown Panama City Saturday, July 25, which is exactly five months until actual Christmas. The event starts at 8 a.m. and will go until 1 p.m. at McKenzie Park. It will feature a wide selection of gifts, arts, crafts, jewelry, and food.

"We're going to have Christmas decorations, we're going to have an orchestra playing Christmas music, it will just be Christmas spirit all around," said Dannon Glover, coordinator for the Panama City Farmers Market.

Glover also says that due to COVID-19 there will be social distancing and sanitation at the event. Masks will also be available.

For more information about the event and farmers market, watch Jordan’s full interview.

