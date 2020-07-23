Jackson County pushes back school start date

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Jackson County school leaders decided this week to move back the start of school from August 10th to August 24th.

“With all things considered both from a health standpoint, safety standpoint, curriculum, preparation, teachers being able to get into their classrooms, and do the things they need to do before students show up,” said Superintendent Larry Moore. “It just seemed like the best decision to make.”

School leaders say the delayed start also gives more time to put safety procedures in place, which include sanitizing highly touched areas, setting up classrooms to social distance as much as possible, and handing out masks to all students and teachers.

Officials say there is not a mask mandate in place as of now but they may require them in certain situations.

“There is some consideration to mandate masks on buses and during class changes in the hallways,” said Moore.

District officials say with the later start date the school year will most likely have to extend into June to make up the days, pending a school board vote.

“We don’t have many days that we can shift around or play with,” said Moore. “There are some teacher workdays and in-service days that are built into the calendar but without giving up something like fall break or spring break, I really don’t want to adjust the calendar to that point.”

While officials say some teachers are apprehensive about returning, many are ready to get back in the classroom and with the added time the school district wants to make sure everyone is safe and ready to learn come August 24th.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is foremost. Right behind that is a high-quality curriculum,” said Moore.

Homeschooling and virtual options are also available for all Jackson County students.

