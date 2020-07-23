Advertisement

Lynn Haven opens weekly farmers market

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The city of Lynn Haven will be hosting a farmer’s market at Sharon Sheffield Park weekly.

The market, which opened Thursday, will be held once a week on alternating Thursdays and Saturdays until September 12.

The 8 week long initial run welcomes local businesses selling produce, crafts, artisan goods and more. Those wanting to participate are encouraged to submit an application. Vendor applications are available on the city’s website, however limited vendor spaces are available.

All attendees visiting this year's farmer's market are asked to continue following good social distancing practices and are encouraged to wear a mask while enjoying the farmer's market.

Kathryn Morse, the Lynn Haven’s Marketing Coordinator added “There is a minimal cost . It’s 25 dollars per market day and you can sign up for as many or as few as you want, but we do try to keep the vendor fees as low as possible so that everyone can participate.”

The next market date will be Saturday, August 1st from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

