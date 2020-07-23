Advertisement

Lynn Haven police chief warns of THC-infused candy

Lynn Haven's Police Chief Ricky Ramie is warning about THC-infused candy.
Lynn Haven's Police Chief Ricky Ramie is warning about THC-infused candy.(Lynn Haven Police)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - Officials with the Lynn Haven Police Department are warning residents about THC-infused candy.

The packaging looks similar to a Wonka Nerds Rope, but don’t be fooled. In one corner there is a THC label and above the words “Nerd Rope” is the word “Medicated.”

Officials tell us the average marijuana joint contains 0.3 grams of THC, but this fake candy contains nearly 35% more.

Because the packaging is so similar, Police Chief Ricky Ramie is asking parents and caregivers to be vigilant.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

