Man wanted on warrant for attempted murder in Panama City Beach stabbing

Franky "Listo" Carrillo
Franky "Listo" Carrillo(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies issued a warrant for attempted murder for Franky “Listo” Carrillo, 18.

Deputies say they responded to the report of a stabbing on July 20 at 11:38 p.m. on Marriott Drive in Panama City Beach.

Deputies say they found a man with multiple stab and slash wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies have identified a suspect in the stabbing as Franky “Listo” Carrillo.

According to deputies, Carrillo is known to have ties to Virginia, Georgia and Los Angeles, California.

Deputies discovered the victim and Carrillo came to Panama City Beach from Virginia to meet a group of people, including Delores Olivia Penalber, Pablo Asturias, Gregory Gabriel Gonzalez, and Destiney Christine Medina.

The group of four had traveled to Panama City Beach from Los Angeles and were arrested on drug charges according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Franky “Listo” Carillo is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 or Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS (8477).

