Mississippi deputy drowns in Gulf after saving his son

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A Mississippi deputy drowned in the Gulf at the Sandestin Resort over the weekend after deputies say he saved his 10-year old son.

Deputies say the 33-year-old deputy, identified as William Nichols, saved his son after he was in distress. Deputies say the boy made it back to shore but Nichols was pulled back into the water.

Rescuers were able to pull Nichols from the water and started CPR, he was taken to Sacred Heart where he was pronounced dead.

According to Walton County deputies, Nichols was a deputy sheriff for DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, his last act of service was rescuing his own son.

In a press release, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said “Walton County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathy to his family and our brothers and sisters in Desoto County. We are all grieving over losing one of our own.”

