Advertisement

New deaths and hospitalizations reported Thursday in daily COVID-19 update

Health officials say 5,632 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 173 new deaths.
Health officials say 5,632 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 173 new deaths.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 389,868 cases reported. That’s 10,249 new cases. There are 385,091 cases involving Florida residents and 4,777 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 5,632 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 173 new deaths.

Bay County is reporting 2,356 cases. This includes 2,298 residents and 58 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. 14 people have died from the virus and 85 people have been hospitalized. The new death was a 58-year-old Bay County woman.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,134 cases. This includes 2,108 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 25 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 16 people who have died from the virus. 100 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 931 cases. 845 of the cases are residents and 86 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 11 deaths from the virus and 50 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 389 cases. 384 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 30 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 348 cases. There are 339 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and nine hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 963 cases. There are 950 local cases and 13 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 17 deaths and 77 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 232 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 22 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 212 cases. They are 205 residents and seven non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and 11 hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 82 cases. There are 80 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 0 to 85. One death has been reported. Three people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 320 cases of COVID-19. All 320 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and five people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FSU Panama City STEM Camp goes virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan McCool
Summer Camp at FSU Panama City is virtual this year, after school officials made the tough decision to cancel in-person summer camps.

News

Mississippi deputy drowns in Gulf after saving his son

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Mississippi deputy drowned in the Gulf at the Sandestin Resort over the weekend after deputies say he saved his 10-year old son.

News

Get in the holiday spirit at Christmas in July event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
The Panama City Farmers Market is hosting its Christmas In July event in downtown Panama City Saturday, July 25, which is exactly five months until actual Christmas.

News

Christmas in July comes to Downtown Panama City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool brings us the details of this year's Christmas in July event hosted by the Panama City Farmer's Market. The public is invited to come get in the Christmas spirit July 25 in McKenzie Park.

Latest News

News

Rutherford High School holds graduation ceremony

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Wednesday was Rutherford's turn to send their seniors out into the world.

News

Bay County TPO denies agreement to pay public transit workers hazard pay

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Bay County Transportation Planning Organization officials were considering giving local public bus drivers and other transit workers extra pay for working during the the COVID-19 pandemic, but denied the agreement.

News

Lynn Haven police chief warns of THC-infused candy

Updated: 13 hours ago
Lynn Haven Police Chief warns of THC-infused candy.

News

State EOC opens after virus scare

Updated: 14 hours ago
The State’s Emergency Operations Center is back open after being forced to close for several days for cleaning after at least a dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Transit Workers Want Hazard Pay

Updated: 14 hours ago
The TPO says they cannot give transit workers hazard pay for working during the pandemic due to a lack of funds right now.

News

Rutherford's Graduation

Updated: 14 hours ago
A look at Rutherford's Class of 2020 graduation.