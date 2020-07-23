New deaths and hospitalizations reported Thursday in daily COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 389,868 cases reported. That’s 10,249 new cases. There are 385,091 cases involving Florida residents and 4,777 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 5,632 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 173 new deaths.

Bay County is reporting 2,356 cases. This includes 2,298 residents and 58 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. 14 people have died from the virus and 85 people have been hospitalized. The new death was a 58-year-old Bay County woman.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,134 cases. This includes 2,108 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 25 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 16 people who have died from the virus. 100 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 931 cases. 845 of the cases are residents and 86 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 11 deaths from the virus and 50 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 389 cases. 384 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 30 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 348 cases. There are 339 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and nine hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 963 cases. There are 950 local cases and 13 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 17 deaths and 77 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 232 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 22 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 212 cases. They are 205 residents and seven non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and 11 hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 82 cases. There are 80 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 0 to 85. One death has been reported. Three people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 320 cases of COVID-19. All 320 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and five people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

