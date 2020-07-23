Advertisement

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Multiple studies have shown the drug not to be helpful against COVID-19.
Multiple studies have shown hydroxychloroquine not to be helpful against COVID-19.
Multiple studies have shown hydroxychloroquine not to be helpful against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new study shows hydroxychloroquine doesn’t benefit COVID patients and could harm them.

Researchers in Brazil studied more than 500 hospitalized patients over a 15-day period.

Some in the group received hydroxychloroquine. Others received it along with the antibiotic azithromycin. The rest received neither drug.

Those taking the two drugs fared no better than those who didn’t. Some of those patients who took hydroxychloroquine and/or azithromycin exhibited elevated liver enzymes and unusual heart rhythms.

The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

President Donald Trump touted hydroxychloroquine and used it himself as a potential treatment or preventative for coronavirus.

Multiple studies have shown the drug not to be helpful against COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BDS Announces BayLink

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Bay District Schools announced a hybrid program for students that allows them to attend school at the same time and with the same teachers, but virtually.

News

More Masks in Panama City Beach

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Another new mask ordinance requires customers, in addition to employees, to wear masks inside of Panama City Beach businesses.

News

Dogs on the Beach in Bay County

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Bay County will be holding a trial period for dogs on the beach at the county pier.

News

Florida Teachers React to Reopening

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Florida teachers on both sides of the aisle discuss reopening.

News

BDS Budget and Millage Discussion

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Bay District Schools advertised its budget for next school year and then talked about possible millage rate increases.

Latest News

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Rip tides to be of concern this weekend due to tropical depression in the Gulf

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A system in the Gulf has increased the possibility of riptides this weekend.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Rep. Thornberry praises defense bill passage

Updated: 2 hours ago