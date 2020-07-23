Advertisement

Panama City Beach police looking to purchase body cameras

Chief Whitman said he wasn’t always a fan of the technology but now he is ready to add them to next year’s budget.
Chief Whitman said he wasn’t always a fan of the technology but now he is ready to add them to next year’s budget.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach police may soon add body cameras to their uniforms.

Chief Drew Whitman made a request for proposal at Thursday’s Panama City Beach city council meeting. He said he is looking to buy 60 to 65 body cameras for his officers.

Chief Whitman said he wasn’t always a fan of the technology, but now he is ready to add them to next year’s budget.

“It’s a benefit for both, to protect my officers and protect the citizens. If the citizens got a complaint, I’ll be able to watch it in real-time to see if the officers did something wrong or if I can validate and say the officers were in our standards and operation procedures,” Chief Whitman said.

He also said he wants to protect people’s rights and make sure the cameras are properly used. He does not want to subject people to unnecessary public records requests.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rip tides to be of concern this weekend due to tropical depression in the Gulf

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A system in the Gulf has increased the possibility of riptides this weekend.

News

Face coverings required for everyone inside businesses in Panama City Beach starting Monday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
City leaders said the emergency ordinance applies to hotel lobbies, retail, indoor amusement, and restaurants.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Man wanted on warrant for attempted murder in Panama City Beach stabbing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies issued a warrant for attempted murder for Franky “Listo” Carrillo, 18.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools announces recommendation for BayLink back to school option

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Under this new option, students would be able to attend their classes at the same time as students who return to school, with the same teachers, and simply attend online rather than in person.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Lynn Haven opens weekly farmers market

Updated: 3 hours ago
The next market date will be Saturday, August 1st from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

News

Adult and three juveniles arrested for car burglaries and firearm thefts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Jackson County deputies say they arrested three juveniles and one adult after multiple cars were burglarized and multiple firearms were stolen on June 5 in Campbellton.

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

News

Judge upholds life in prison sentence for Rebecca Falcon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Rebecca Falcon was found guilty of killing cab driver Richard Phillips in 1997 when she was 15-years-old.