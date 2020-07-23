Panama City Beach police looking to purchase body cameras

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach police may soon add body cameras to their uniforms.

Chief Drew Whitman made a request for proposal at Thursday’s Panama City Beach city council meeting. He said he is looking to buy 60 to 65 body cameras for his officers.

Chief Whitman said he wasn’t always a fan of the technology, but now he is ready to add them to next year’s budget.

“It’s a benefit for both, to protect my officers and protect the citizens. If the citizens got a complaint, I’ll be able to watch it in real-time to see if the officers did something wrong or if I can validate and say the officers were in our standards and operation procedures,” Chief Whitman said.

He also said he wants to protect people’s rights and make sure the cameras are properly used. He does not want to subject people to unnecessary public records requests.

